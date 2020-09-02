AUD/USD Falters before the US Open after Holding to Gains Post RBA Decision

AUD/USD climbed to two-year highs above 0.7400 during the Asian session. RBA keeps policy rate steady at 0.25 Percent, in line with expectations. US dollar index struggles below 92, awaits US PMI.
