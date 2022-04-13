AUD/USD has sensed a correction from 0.7500 ahead of Australia’s jobless rate. Investors are shrugging off higher US inflation print, interest rates seek a decent hike. A preliminary estimate of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD finds offers around 0.7500 as focus shifts to Aussie’s Unemployment Rate - April 12, 2022
- AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Trade Data as APAC Traders Weigh RBNZ Bets - April 12, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bounce not granting further recoveries - April 12, 2022