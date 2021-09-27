With the pair opening around this level last week, the Australian dollar was flat against the greenback despite a week jam packed with central bank updates. It was a similar story for the New Zealand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD finished the week where it started - September 26, 2021
- AUD/USD advances towards 0.7300 as market sentiment improves, US data eyed - September 26, 2021
- Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Action May Swing on Chinese Industrial Profits - September 26, 2021