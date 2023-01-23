The US calendar will feature S&P Global PMIs on Tuesday and GDP on Wednesday. AUD/USD: Failure to gain traction above 0.7050 will expose the pair to sellers; otherwise, a 0.7100 test is on the cards.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD firm around 0.7020s ahead of Aussie’s CPI - January 23, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in and eye a break of structure - January 23, 2023
- Pound to Australian Dollar Forecast: Under Pressure Following AUD/USD Resistance Break, Inflation Figures Eyed this Week - January 23, 2023