AUD/USD: Firm around a month’s high towards 0.7800, focus on China data dump

Upbeat US data propelled equities, commodities and Antipodeans, Australian employment figures also offered an extra fuel to the run-up. US Treasury yields dropped to one-month low, US dollar portrayed …
