GMT, the AUD/USD is trading .7516, up 0.0016 or +0.22%. On Friday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust ETF (FXA) settled at $74.29, up $0.09 or +0.12%. Commodities remain a positive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Bias Ahead of RBA Decision - April 4, 2022
- AUD/USD Firming Ahead of RBA Interest Rate Decision - April 4, 2022
- AUD/USD to gain but weakening global growth will limit the upside – MUFG - April 4, 2022