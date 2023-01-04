AUD/USD is jumping back beyond 0.6750 amid an upbeat mood. Risk flows and negative Treasury yields restrict the US Dollar bulls. The Aussie pair looks to US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Fed Minutes.
