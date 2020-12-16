AUDUSD first support at 7540/30. Longs need stops below 7515 for a dip to minor support at 7485/80. A break below 7470 meets an excellent buying opportunity at 7440/30 with stops below 7420. First …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD first support at 7540/30 - December 16, 2020
- AUD/USD consolidates near multi-year tops, just above mid-0.7500s - December 16, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Stimulus, Fed Drive Price Action Ahead of Thursday’s Reports - December 16, 2020