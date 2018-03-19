AUD/USD flat around 0.7700, still under pressure

Pair failed to benefit from USD slide. Aussie among worst performers on Monday. The AUD/USD pair bottomed earlier today at 0.7685, the lowest since December 21. Then rose back to the 0.7700 area, where it has been trading during the last hours. The aussie …
