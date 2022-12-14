Traders now look to the key FOMC policy decision for a fresh directional impetus. The AUD/USD pair attracts some dip-buying on Wednesday and stalls the previous day’s modest pullback from the vicinity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD flat-lines around mid-0.6800s, just below multi-month top ahead of FOMC decision - December 14, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 0.6800 inside monthly bullish channel - December 13, 2022
- AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6850 as pre-Fed anxiety probes RBA Governor Lowe’s optimism - December 13, 2022