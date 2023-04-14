AUD/USD stalls this week’s bullish trend near the 100-day SMA, just ahead of the 0.6700 mark. A modest USD recovery from a one-year high turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind. Expectations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD flat-lines below 0.6700 mark, eyes US macro data for a fresh impetus - April 14, 2023
- AUD/USD faces upside risks in the near term – UOB - April 14, 2023
- AUD/USD continues to juggle below 0.6800 ahead of US Retail Sales - April 14, 2023