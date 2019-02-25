AUD/USD rose to 0.7150 during early Asian sessions on Monday. Upbeat sentiments concerning the US-China trade deal benefited the pair recently. The AUD/USD pair clings to 0.7150 during initial Asian t…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD flirts with 0.7150 on US-China trade optimism - February 24, 2019
- Morgan Stanley on the current drivers of AUD/USD - February 24, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: China prevents the Aussie from appreciating - February 24, 2019