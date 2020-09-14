AUD/USD: Flirts with 0.7300 ahead of RBA minutes, China data dump

AUD/USD extends Monday’s recovery moves ahead of the key day. Market sentiment stays positive amid vaccine hopes, confidence in global central banks. Recovery in Aussie new cases confronts …
