AUD/USD comes under some selling pressure on Friday amid some follow-through USD buying. Hawkish Fed expectations push the US bond yields higher and continue to underpin the buck. Looming recession …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD flirts with daily low amid broad-based USD strength, risk-off mood - February 10, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins near 0.6950 on downbeat China inflation data - February 10, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Underpinned by RBA’s Hawkish Tilt Toward More Rate Hikes - February 10, 2023