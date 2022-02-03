AUD/USD flirts with daily low, around 0.7120-15 region amid modest USD strength

A goodish pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around AUD/USD on Thursday. A softer tone around the equity markets further undermined the perceived riskier aussie. Investors now await the …
