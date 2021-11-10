AUD/USD flirts with monthly low under 0.7350, Aussie employment report eyed

AUD/USD keeps the US inflation-led bearish bias even as the bears take a breather around monthly bottom close to 0.7320 amid early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies the …
