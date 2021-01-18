AUD/USD flirts with one-week lows, below 0.7700 mark

AUD/USD remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Monday. A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven USD and was seen exerting pressure. Upbeat Chinese GDP print did little to lend …
