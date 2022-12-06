AUD/USD pokes 100-DMA after failing to defend RBA-led gains. Risk-aversion wave, pre-data anxiety weighs on prices amid a quiet session. Australia’s Q3 GDP is likely to deteriorate on QoQ and improve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD floats above 100-DMA support ahead of Australia GDP - December 6, 2022
- AUD/USD bears take on a critical area of support - December 6, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar gets spanked - December 6, 2022