Australian February Westpac Consumer Confidence improved to -1.3% from -2% previously. The continued strength in global equities provided a boost to AUD/USD. AUD/USD has room to extend its gains to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: 0.7200 under attack amid renewed market’s optimism - February 9, 2022
- AUD/USD climbs steadily towards 0.7200 ahead of US inflation report - February 9, 2022
- AUD/USD weekly histoical buyers will bounce the price higher - February 9, 2022