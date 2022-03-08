AUD/USD Forecast: A better market mood fell short of supporting AUD

AUD/USD is likely to keep falling in the near term unless it quickly recovers above 0.7300. The AUD/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day, losing the 0.7300 mark mid-European session and …
