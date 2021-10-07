AUD/USD Forecast: A better market’s mood boost the aussie

AUD/USD is mildly bullish in the near term, needs to break above 0.7330. The Australian dollar benefited from a risk-on scenario, surging against its American rival to 0.7323, its highest in three …
