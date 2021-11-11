AUD/USD Forecast: A test of 0.7169 on the table

The soft tone of US indexes maintained AUD/USD below 0.7300 at the end of the day. AUD/USD is technically bearish and could extend its decline towards 0.7169. Bad news hit the aussie on Thursday, …
