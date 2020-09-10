The Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence came in at 18%, improving from -9.5%. Resurgent equities and firmer gold prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eases from weekly falling channel resistance to attack 100-HMA - September 9, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Accelerates Its Slump At The End Of The Day, Poised To Keep On Falling - September 9, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Recovery fell short of anticipating additional gains - September 9, 2020