AUD/USD continued with its struggle to make it through the 100-day SMA barrier. Hawkish FOMC minutes helped revive the USD demand and prompted fresh selling. The risk-off impulse further drove flows …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Ascending trend-line breakdown sets the stage for a slide to 0.7100 - January 6, 2022
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD continue to lose ground - January 6, 2022
- Dollar Up, Investors Digest Hawkish Fed Minutes - January 5, 2022