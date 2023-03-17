The aud/usd currency pair has seen volatility in recent trading sessions, initially showing signs of negativity before turning around and showing signs of life again. However, it is likely that the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Continues To Fight Against The USD - March 16, 2023
- AUD/USD perks up and takes on fresh corrective highs - March 16, 2023
- AUD/USD seesaws around mid-0.6600s amid fragile markets, mixed concerns about Fed - March 16, 2023