The Greenback weakened after the release of US economic data (Jobless Claims and Philly Fed) and amid lower US Treasury yields. The momentum in AUD/USD eased after it reached 0.6770, as equity prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie hits resistance at 0.6770 and loses momentum - April 20, 2023
- AUD/USD outlook clouded by ‘Death Cross’ formation - April 20, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Continues To Hang About The Middle Of The - April 20, 2023