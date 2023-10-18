The AUD/USD reached a five-day high of 0.6393 but reversed course, falling to the 0.6330 area due to a stronger US Dollar. Rising tensions in the Middle East offset the optimism from positive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie loses momentum ahead of Australian employment data - October 18, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Sees Volatility - October 18, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bulls Are Getting Exhausted - October 18, 2023