The AUD/USD dropped on Wednesday amid a modest recovery of the US Dollar, particularly after wholesale US inflation data. The Greenback is holding onto recent losses but showing signs of stabilization …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie maintains positive tone after rebounding at key level - October 11, 2023
- AUD/USD holds losses after cautious FOMC minutes - October 11, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Volatility Continues - October 11, 2023