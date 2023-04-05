Aussie falls again but stays above important support levels. AUD/USD points at consolidation, likely between 0.6660 and 0.6735. The AUD/USD dropped for the second day in a row amid a stronger US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie retreats, holds above 20-day SMA - April 5, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: See Volatile Trading On Tuesday - April 5, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bullish Above 0.6790 Bullish - April 5, 2023