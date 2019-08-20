The Australian dollar initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday, showing signs of exhaustion near the 0.68 handle. Following this activity, it’s very likely that we will continue …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Intraday: Turning up - August 20, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie to Continue the Slow Grind Lower - August 20, 2019
- AUD/USD enjoys strong support and may recover – Confluence Detector - August 20, 2019