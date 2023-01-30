Encouraging Chinese figures may boost the market sentiment to the detriment of the US Dollar. The AUD/USD pair posted a lower low and a lower high for a second consecutive day, somehow hinting at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie weakens ahead of first-tier Asian figures - January 30, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Consolidation To Continue For A While - January 30, 2023
- AUD/USD struggles at 0.7100 and tumbles on buoyant US Dollar - January 30, 2023