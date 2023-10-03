The Australian dollar has broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Tuesday, as we have broken through the bottom of the potential falling wedge. The Australian dollar has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Breakthrough Wedge - October 3, 2023
- AUD/USD cracks to near 0.6300 after RBA’s unchanged policy, US Job data in focus - October 3, 2023
- Rolling Stones Share ‘Sweet Sounds Of Heaven’ Featuring Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder - October 3, 2023