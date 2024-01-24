The Australian dollar initially pulled back just a bit during the course of the trading session, only to turn around and show signs of life. The Aussie dollar initially pulled back just a bit during …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Recover From Lows - January 24, 2024
- GBP/USD and AUD/USD edge higher, while USD/CAD rally stalls - January 24, 2024
- AUDUSD Options Point to Confinement Between Key Price Levels - January 24, 2024