The Australian dollar has fallen a bit against the US dollar on Wednesday, as it looks like we are pulling back toward a major support level that a lot of people will be paying close attention to.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Signal Today 15/01: Neutral, Bearish Bias As Risks Up - January 24, 2024
- AUD/USD Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back Toward Support - January 24, 2024
- AUD/USD posts modest gains as Australia’s PMIs improved - January 23, 2024