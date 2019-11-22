The Aussie dollar initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but then rolled over again at the 50 day EMA. Regardless, there is a significant amount of short-term support below at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD struggles near weekly lows, below 0.6800 handle - November 22, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar to Find Buyers Just Below - November 22, 2019
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: 0.6825/30 confluence challenges recent recovery - November 21, 2019