The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7050, recovering from an intraday low of 0.6983. The pair fell throughout the first half of the day on the back of persistent US Dollar demand and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Australian growth under scrutiny - January 31, 2023
- AUDUSD Forecast – Aussie Plunges - January 31, 2023
- AUD/USD struggles near one-week low around 0.7000 amid softer risk tone, USD strength - January 31, 2023