EUR/USD has retreated back toward 1.1150 after US retail sales beat expectations with 0.5% on the control group. Earlier, the upbeat ECB minutes supported the euro. GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Back below 0.6900 - January 16, 2020
- AUD/USD trends back below 200-hour moving average after strong sell-off - January 16, 2020
- AUDUSD – Corrective Pullback Into Mid-Term Resistance - January 16, 2020