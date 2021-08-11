AUD/USD trades in the 0.7370 price zone, although further gains are unclear. The Australian dollar benefited from the solid performance of Wall Street, with AUD/USD jumping to 0.7388, a fresh weekly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Backed by equities but still bearish - August 11, 2021
- Machine Gun Kelly Reuniting With Travis Barker On New Album ‘Born With Horns’ - August 11, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Turns Things Around After CPI - August 11, 2021