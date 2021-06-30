AUD/USD remains under pressure, oversold reading and the 0.7500 area favor a consolidation ahead. The AUD/USD fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday and approached the post FOMC low. On American …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bearish bias, holding around 0.7500 - June 30, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears making the case for the 0.73 area medium term - June 30, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Look Threatened - June 30, 2021