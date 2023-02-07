The US Dollar strengthened heading into the European session, with AUD/USD falling to 0.6885 ahead of US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. His comments initially encouraged …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bearish despite ending the day in the green - February 7, 2023
- Beyoncé Sets Record For Most Grammy Wins - February 7, 2023
- AUD/USD climbs sharply above 0.6900 ahead of Fed’s Powell appearance - February 7, 2023