AUD/USD gave up some of its latest gains, could extend its slump. The AUD/USD pair changed course on Thursday and closed the day in the red at around 0.7230. Demand for the aussie was undermined by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bearish potential increasing, 0.7200 critical support - August 26, 2021
- AUD/USD bears sinking their teeth in as hawks circle above - August 26, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Pulls Back After a Nice Bounce - August 26, 2021