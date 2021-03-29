AUD/USD Forecast: Bearish potential intact, remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics

AUD/USD staged a goodish recovery on Friday amid some USD profit-taking. The upbeat US economic outlook helped limit the USD losses and capped gains. A softer risk tone prompted some fresh selling …
