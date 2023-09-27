The AUD/USD failed to hold above 0.6400 and is approaching the September lows around 0.6355. The outlook for the Aussie is slowly deteriorating as the price has moved away from the 20-day Simple …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bearish pressure intensifies below 0.6400, Australian inflation next - September 26, 2023
- AUD/USD holds below the 0.6400 mark ahead of the Australian CPI - September 26, 2023
- Lizzo Facing Another Lawsuit From Former Tour Employee - September 26, 2023