A combination of factors dragged AUD/USD to its lowest level since July 2020 on Tuesday. China’s growth concerns weighed on the aussie amid strong bullish sentiment around the USD. A positive risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bears have the upper hand below 0.7000 mark, focus remains on US CPI - May 11, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – US CPI Report Downside Miss Could Launch Short-Covering Rally - May 11, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recovery fades below 0.7000 amid bearish RSI divergence - May 11, 2022