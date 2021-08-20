AUD/USD Forecast: Bears in full control and not done yet

AUD/USD is oversold in the near term but could extend its slide towards 0.7100. The AUD/USD pair fell to a fresh 2021 low of 0.7143, trading nearby as the day comes to an end. The aussie plunged amid …
