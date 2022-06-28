The AUD/USD pair retreated for a third consecutive day from around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline between 0.7282 and 0.6855 in the 0.6950 area. According to the daily chart, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bears poised to challenge June’s low - June 28, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Continues to Consolidate - June 28, 2022
- AUD/USD weakens amid risk aversion, falls to the 0.6910 area - June 28, 2022