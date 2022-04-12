AUD/USD Forecast: Bounce not granting further recoveries

Spot gold and early Wall Street’s gains underpinned the aussie. AUD/USD recovered from a critical Fibonacci support level, but trading below 0.7500. The AUD/USD pair bottomed at 0.7398 early on …
