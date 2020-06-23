AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish as long as above 0.6900

AUD/USD holding on to intraday gains, but the bullish momentum is limited. The AUD/USD pair extended its advance to 0.6974 in the past American session, stabilizing at the end of the day in the 0.6930 …
