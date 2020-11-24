The Australian trade surplus contracted in October to 4840M. Wall Street rallying to record highs underpinned the aussie. AUD/USD bullish breakout supports another leg north in the near-term. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish Breakout Supports Another Leg North In The Near-Term - November 24, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls likely to test the yearly high - November 24, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD verging on rally as consolidation draws near close - November 24, 2020