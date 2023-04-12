Aussie outperforms on Wednesdays, eyes on Australian employment numbers. AUD/USD needs to surpass 0.6700 to open door to more gains. The AUD/USD rose on Wednesday, recovering key levels on the back of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish but needs to break 0.6700, attention turns to Australian jobs - April 12, 2023
- Rihanna Surpasses Katy Perry To Become Most-Followed Woman On Twitter - April 12, 2023
- Coachella 2023 To Livestream All Stages On YouTube - April 12, 2023